Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] moved up 6.21: Why It’s Important

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] closed the trading session at $1.71 on 07/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.61, while the highest price level was $1.8268. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Waitr Adds New Partnership with KBP Foods.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced a new partnership with KBP Foods, a franchisee of KFC. Effective immediately, Waitr and Bite Squad will begin delivery from more than 140 KBP locations around the country.

“We are thrilled to add KBP’s restaurants to our platform. Since January alone, we’ve added a multitude of restaurants and delivery only ‘virtual’ restaurant concepts to our platforms, further bolstering our restaurant selection while simultaneously expanding to dozens of new cities this year,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.49 percent and weekly performance of 3.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, WTRH reached to a volume of 6813537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. On April 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WTRH shares from 1 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTRH in the course of the last twelve months was 4.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

WTRH stock trade performance evaluation

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, WTRH shares dropped by -3.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8853, while it was recorded at 1.6320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7750 for the last 200 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.32 and a Gross Margin at +42.19. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.75.

Return on Total Capital for WTRH is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.22. Additionally, WTRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] managed to generate an average of $15,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $87 million, or 49.20% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 10,173,557, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,536,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.18 million in WTRH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.5 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly 8.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 5,351,715 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,607,580 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 37,809,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,769,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,570,391 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,518,700 shares during the same period.