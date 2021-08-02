The Gap Inc. [GPS] Revenue clocked in at $15.68 billion, up 44.48% YTD: What’s Next?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.10%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Athleta Launches AthletaWell, an Immersive Digital Platform for Women to Connect on a Range of Topics Rooted in Female Wellbeing.

Brand launches long-term partnership with obé Fitness, including exclusive fitness content for AthletaWell members.

, Athleta (NYSE: GPS) announced the launch of AthletaWell, an innovative and immersive new platform designed to build loyalty, engagement and a community of empowered women. As a brand with a mission of empowering women and girls, the platform is rooted in these values and aims to create a community for women. AthletaWell is an integral part of Athleta’s evolution from a performance brand to a true lifestyle brand and a key component of its Power Plan growth strategy to develop enduring deep relationships with new and existing customers.

Over the last 12 months, GPS stock rose by 114.01%. The one-year The Gap Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.8. The average equity rating for GPS stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.93 billion, with 376.00 million shares outstanding and 200.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.44M shares, GPS stock reached a trading volume of 5706413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $36.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $45, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on GPS stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GPS shares from 35 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GPS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -13.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.26 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.63, while it was recorded at 29.21 for the last single week of trading, and 27.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Gap Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.00. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.82.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.19. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of -$5,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

GPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to 4.90%.

The Gap Inc. [GPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,766 million, or 54.60% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,508,356, which is approximately 1.47% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 24,299,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $708.82 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $465.92 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 29.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 44,637,820 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 42,757,524 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 110,283,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,678,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,057,537 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 17,385,894 shares during the same period.