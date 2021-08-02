TAL Education Group [TAL] moved up 3.41: Why It’s Important

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.46 during the day while it closed the day at $6.07. The company report on July 31, 2021 that TAL Education Group Cancels Scheduled Earnings Release and Earnings Call.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, announced that in light of the recent regulatory developments, it will cancel the earning release for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, as well as the corresponding earnings conference call and live webcast previously scheduled at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will provide further updates at an appropriate time in the future.

About TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group stock has also gained 1.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TAL stock has declined by -89.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -92.10% and lost -91.51% year-on date.

The market cap for TAL stock reached $3.79 billion, with 636.17 million shares outstanding and 376.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.98M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 42434652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $5.60, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on TAL stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TAL shares from 55 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

TAL stock trade performance evaluation

TAL Education Group [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.17. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -75.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.09 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.82, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 57.71 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.43. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58.

Return on Total Capital for TAL is now -5.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TAL Education Group [TAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, TAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TAL Education Group [TAL] managed to generate an average of -$3,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,199 million, or 76.80% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 59,547,935, which is approximately 9.538% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, holding 57,810,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.91 million in TAL stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $232.05 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly -7.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 39,563,953 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 29,363,466 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 293,272,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,200,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,398,064 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,939,074 shares during the same period.