Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] moved down -1.46: Why It’s Important

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] slipped around -0.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.63 at the close of the session, down -1.46%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2021 results.

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are unaudited, presented in Canadian dollars (Cdn$), and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), specifically International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Production volumes are presented on a working-interest basis, before royalties, except for production values from the company’s Libya operations, which are presented on an economic basis. Certain financial measures referred to in this news release (funds from operations, operating earnings (loss) and free funds flow) are not prescribed by Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release. References to Oil Sands operations exclude Suncor Energy Inc.’s interest in Fort Hills and Syncrude.

“Suncor generated $2.4 billion in funds from operations in the quarter while also completing significant turnaround activities in the upstream and downstream businesses,” said Mark Little, president and chief executive officer. “The improved cash generation enabled us to increase shareholder returns to approximately $1.0 billion, representing approximately 40% of our funds from operations and we’re targeting further debt reduction in the latter half of the year in line with our previously announced capital allocation strategy.”.

Suncor Energy Inc. stock is now 16.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SU Stock saw the intraday high of $20.17 and lowest of $19.4401 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.73, which means current price is +19.70% above from all time high which was touched on 06/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 9722090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]?

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 32.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SU stock performed recently?

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, SU shares dropped by -18.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.31 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.26, while it was recorded at 20.35 for the last single week of trading, and 19.63 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.43. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.51.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.90. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of -$343,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 12.59%.

Insider trade positions for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

There are presently around $17,901 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 76,421,475, which is approximately 10.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 59,934,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in SU stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $1.09 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly -30.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 130,977,677 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 157,508,480 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 623,438,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 911,924,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,674,823 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 69,152,506 shares during the same period.