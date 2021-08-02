South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] Is Currently -0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE: SJI] loss -0.98% or -0.25 points to close at $25.17 with a heavy trading volume of 4600782 shares. The company report on July 29, 2021 that SJI Utilities President Dave Robbins Announces Retirement; Melissa Orsen to Lead SJI Utilities.

Leonard Brinson, Eric Stein Promoted to Senior Vice President; Brent Schomber Promoted to President and COO, South Jersey Gas.

It opened the trading session at $25.42, the shares rose to $25.62 and dropped to $25.005, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SJI points out that the company has recorded 8.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, SJI reached to a volume of 4600782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJI shares is $29.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for South Jersey Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $25 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for South Jersey Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SJI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for South Jersey Industries Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for SJI stock

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, SJI shares dropped by -2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.15 for South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.40, while it was recorded at 25.66 for the last single week of trading, and 24.05 for the last 200 days.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.53 and a Gross Margin at +18.31. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Total Capital for SJI is now 5.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.79. Additionally, SJI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] managed to generate an average of $141,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.South Jersey Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for South Jersey Industries Inc. go to 4.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]

There are presently around $2,807 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,915,999, which is approximately 3.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,053,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $328.56 million in SJI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $283.06 million in SJI stock with ownership of nearly 1.494% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in South Jersey Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE:SJI] by around 26,139,263 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 12,463,188 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 72,924,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,526,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJI stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,529,629 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,677,497 shares during the same period.