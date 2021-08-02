Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock Downgrade by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $3

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] gained 0.66% or 0.02 points to close at $3.07 with a heavy trading volume of 5680439 shares. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 9, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s second quarter 2021 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (US/Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), passcode 4998185, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

It opened the trading session at $3.04, the shares rose to $3.14 and dropped to $3.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SENS points out that the company has recorded 29.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -777.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.75M shares, SENS reached to a volume of 5680439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 167.39.

Trading performance analysis for SENS stock

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.66. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -20.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 502.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.11 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1598.91 and a Gross Margin at -350.90. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3539.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of -$2,136,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $212 million, or 20.70% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,454,395, which is approximately 58.644% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DELPHI MANAGEMENT PARTNERS VIII, L.L.C., holding 9,846,294 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.23 million in SENS stocks shares; and MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $28.8 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 369.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 35,101,323 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 28,632,915 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 5,309,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,043,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,470,457 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 16,935,168 shares during the same period.