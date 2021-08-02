Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Is Currently -3.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] slipped around -3.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $76.87 at the close of the session, down -3.94%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and second quarter financial results.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to provide a business update and discuss second quarter 2021 financial results. The call will be available on-line at the company’s investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. To listen to the call by phone, please dial (833) 608-1479 in the US and Canada. International phone calls should be made to (270) 240-0549. The conference call access code is 2368300. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for a month following the call.

Royal Caribbean Group stock is now 2.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCL Stock saw the intraday high of $79.47 and lowest of $76.405 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.24, which means current price is +19.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 5953999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $93.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Berenberg analysts kept a Sell rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.21.

How has RCL stock performed recently?

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.95, while it was recorded at 79.68 for the last single week of trading, and 79.23 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at -80.83. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.47.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.24. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$68,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]

There are presently around $13,061 million, or 67.80% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,623,560, which is approximately 15.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 22,080,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.13 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 18.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 31,777,558 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 12,789,300 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 125,345,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,912,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,800,992 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,361,594 shares during the same period.