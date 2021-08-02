Odeon lifts Bank of America Corporation [BAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.83% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.75%. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Bank of America Supports RestoreOKC’s Restoration and Expansion of Community Resource Campus in Northeast Oklahoma City.

The $250,000 anchor grant will help the nonprofit reach 6,000 households with wide array of support services.

RestoreOKC is receiving $250,000 in funding from Bank of America as part of a campaign to renovate and expand the organization’s Community Resource Campus at the former Polk Elementary School.

Over the last 12 months, BAC stock rose by 54.43%. The one-year Bank of America Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.68. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $331.46 billion, with 8.62 billion shares outstanding and 8.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.42M shares, BAC stock reached a trading volume of 45480481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $43.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 100.59.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, BAC shares dropped by -6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.53, while it was recorded at 38.26 for the last single week of trading, and 34.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of America Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.88. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BAC is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.66. Additionally, BAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bank of America Corporation [BAC] managed to generate an average of $84,009 per employee.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 24.32%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $234,575 million, or 73.00% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 621,603,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.84 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.67 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.635% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,239 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 270,476,309 shares. Additionally, 1,068 investors decreased positions by around 235,223,681 shares, while 277 investors held positions by with 5,609,393,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,115,093,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,816,354 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 25,621,908 shares during the same period.