New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] moved down -1.81: Why It’s Important

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.17 at the close of the session, down -1.81%. The company report on July 31, 2021 that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Cancels Scheduled Earnings Release and Earnings Call.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (“New Oriental” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), the largest provider of private educational services in China, announced that in light of the recent regulatory developments, it will cancel the earnings release for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, as well as the corresponding earnings conference call and live webcast previously scheduled at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The Company will provide further updates at an appropriate time in the future.

About New Oriental.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is now -88.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EDU Stock saw the intraday high of $2.33 and lowest of $2.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.97, which means current price is +11.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 68.16M shares, EDU reached a trading volume of 61487747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]?

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $11 to $2.40. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EDU shares from 14.20 to 3.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

How has EDU stock performed recently?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.94. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -73.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.02 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.66, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 14.38 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 19.44%.

Insider trade positions for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]

There are presently around $2,851 million, or 87.00% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 83,842,700, which is approximately 11.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS, holding 70,536,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.06 million in EDU stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $151.15 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly 13.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 184,454,538 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 233,022,223 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 896,290,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,313,767,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,919,060 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 35,064,252 shares during the same period.