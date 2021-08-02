National Bank Financial lifts Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] price surged by 0.31 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on July 29, 2021 that White Gold Corp. Closes C$4.1 Million Private Placement.

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the “Company” or “White Gold”) is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement consisting of the sale of units (the “Units”), premium flow-through units (the “FT Units”) and common shares issued as “flow-through shares” (the “FT Shares”, and together with the Units and FT Units, the “Offered Securities”), for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.18 million (the “Offering”).

“We are very grateful for the continued support of our major shareholders and the other participants in this financing. Our 2021 field season is now well underway, focused on highly anticipated new targets, recent discoveries, and our existing mineral resources as we seek to further demonstrate the expansiveness of gold mineralization in the White Gold District, and the effectiveness of our exploration methodologies. Further details to be provided in due course,” stated David D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 9518765 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.99M shares. Kinross Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $6.62 and dropped to a low of $6.46 until finishing in the latest session at $6.56.

The one-year KGC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.33. The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KGC shares is $9.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KGC shares from 11.25 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for KGC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, KGC shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 6.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.86.

Return on Total Capital for KGC is now 16.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.30. Additionally, KGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

KGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -7.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,874 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 78,790,917, which is approximately -14.674% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,734,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.54 million in KGC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $236.59 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly -5.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 62,655,685 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 105,262,556 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 422,644,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 590,562,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,009,534 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 33,920,717 shares during the same period.