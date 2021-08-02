Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently -0.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] closed the trading session at $95.98 on 07/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $95.53, while the highest price level was $97.205. The company report on July 29, 2021 that At Scale Podcast: Revitalizing Recycling.

Morgan Stanley.

Recycling has not been the magical answer to the plastic waste problem. But new technologies and new materials might just change that. We talk to scientists who are developing new plastics, designers who are reimagining products for recyclability, and innovators who are out to redefine our relationship to plastic.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.06 percent and weekly performance of 1.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.76M shares, MS reached to a volume of 8281622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $95.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $91, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 63.29.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.85 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.19, while it was recorded at 96.27 for the last single week of trading, and 76.32 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.30. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.11.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 291.40. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $161,706 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 6.07%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $152,737 million, or 66.70% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 132,338,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.7 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.62 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -3.754% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 755 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 73,236,384 shares. Additionally, 696 investors decreased positions by around 140,844,608 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 1,377,256,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,591,336,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,071,018 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 28,537,263 shares during the same period.