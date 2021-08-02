Morgan Stanley lifts Sabre Corporation [SABR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] price plunged by -1.83 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Alaska Airlines expands technology partnership with Sabre to drive profitability and accelerate growth.

The carrier renewed SabreSonic and Intelligence Exchange, expanding its Sabre airline IT agreement to include Sabre’s Dynamic Availability and Group Optimizer product solutions.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, announced the renewal and expansion of its SabreSonic passenger service system (PSS) agreement with Alaska Airlines, the fifth largest airline in the U.S.

A sum of 4214830 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.57M shares. Sabre Corporation shares reached a high of $12.04 and dropped to a low of $11.665 until finishing in the latest session at $11.79.

The one-year SABR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.02. The average equity rating for SABR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SABR stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 5 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 147.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95.

SABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabre Corporation [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.86, while it was recorded at 11.90 for the last single week of trading, and 12.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabre Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.29 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.61.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -18.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,350.39. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,332.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corporation [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$169,371 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Sabre Corporation [SABR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,101 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,256,595, which is approximately 2.539% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,748,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.15 million in SABR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $219.8 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -1.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 55,194,691 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 45,931,738 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 246,729,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,856,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,760,943 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 23,304,891 shares during the same period.