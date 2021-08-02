Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Revenue clocked in at $168.09 billion, up 28.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] price plunged by -0.55 percent to reach at -$1.59. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Microsoft unveils Windows 365 — ushering in a new category of computing.

Windows 365 will deliver a full, personalized PC experience from the cloud to any device, giving workers and organizations power, simplicity and security for hybrid work.

Microsoft Corp. on Wednesday announced Windows 365, a cloud service that introduces a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it becomes available) to businesses of all sizes. Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft cloud, streaming the full Windows experience — apps, data and settings — to personal or corporate devices. Secure by design and built with the principles of Zero Trust, Windows 365 secures and stores information in the cloud, not on the device, providing a secure, productive experience for workers from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers. Windows 365 also creates a new hybrid personal computing category called Cloud PC, which uses both the power of the cloud and the capabilities of the device to provide a full, personalized Windows experience. The announcement represents a groundbreaking development as organizations around the world grapple with the best ways to facilitate hybrid work models where employees are both on-site and distributed across the globe.

A sum of 20260550 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.39M shares. Microsoft Corporation shares reached a high of $286.66 and dropped to a low of $283.91 until finishing in the latest session at $284.91.

The one-year MSFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.69. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $298.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $290 to $315. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $305 to $325, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 333 to 349.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 54.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.45 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 267.09, while it was recorded at 286.64 for the last single week of trading, and 239.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.59 and a Gross Margin at +68.93. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.45.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 34.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.73. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

MSFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 15.25%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,519,266 million, or 72.10% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 610,849,992, which is approximately -0.529% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 518,649,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.77 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $83.36 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -2.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,969 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 139,309,269 shares. Additionally, 1,829 investors decreased positions by around 128,786,080 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 5,064,344,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,332,440,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,031,940 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 10,629,389 shares during the same period.