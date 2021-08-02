Market cap of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP] reaches 165.91M – now what?

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [NASDAQ: ERYP] gained 54.99% on the last trading session, reaching $6.37 price per share at the time. The company report on July 30, 2021 that ERYTECH Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for Eryaspase in Hypersensitive ALL.

Fast Track designation for eryaspase underscores the need for new treatment options for patients who developed hypersensitivity reactions to pegylated asparaginase.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. represents 26.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $165.91 million with the latest information. ERYP stock price has been found in the range of $5.79 to $9.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 38.52K shares, ERYP reached a trading volume of 58468556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERYP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81.

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.11. With this latest performance, ERYP shares gained by 31.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERYP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.04 for ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ERYP is now -94.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.29. Additionally, ERYP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [ERYP] managed to generate an average of -$355,825 per employee.

Positions in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. [NASDAQ:ERYP] by around 11,343 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 10,926 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,239,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,261,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERYP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,343 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,926 shares during the same period.