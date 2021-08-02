Market Analysts see Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] jumped around 1.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $42.30 at the close of the session, up 2.52%. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community.

Establishes $50 Million Tapestry Foundation to Advance Equity and Opportunity and to Combat Climate Change.

Launches Bold ESG Commitments to Accelerate Corporate Responsibility Goals.

Tapestry Inc. stock is now 36.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TPR Stock saw the intraday high of $43.64 and lowest of $41.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.67, which means current price is +39.88% above from all time high which was touched on 05/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 4346550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $53.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 38 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has TPR stock performed recently?

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.68 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.26, while it was recorded at 41.26 for the last single week of trading, and 37.41 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +65.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.39. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of -$37,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 51.80%.

Insider trade positions for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $10,629 million, or 92.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37,046,563, which is approximately 22.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,018,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $972.13 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 0.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 47,459,943 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 41,160,374 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 162,659,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,279,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,730,271 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,912,323 shares during the same period.