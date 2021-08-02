Market Analysts see Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gaining to $0.65. Time to buy?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] traded at a high on 07/30/21, posting a 0.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.82. The company report on July 20, 2021 that Sundial Growers Completes the Acquisition of Spiritleaf Retail Cannabis Network.

Sundial enters the Canadian cannabis retail space with the addition of the country’s largest single brand network with 100-plus retail locations.

Sundial Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“Sundial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously disclosed arrangement (the “Arrangement”) whereby Sundial has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CSE: ISH) (OTCQB: INSHF) (“Inner Spirit”) (“Inner Spirit Shares”) for consideration per Inner Spirit Share consisting of (i) $0.30 in cash and (ii) 0.0835 of a common share of Sundial.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 57063535 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sundial Growers Inc. stands at 6.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.32%.

The market cap for SNDL stock reached $1.64 billion, with 1.86 billion shares outstanding and 1.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 180.49M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 57063535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -13.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9243, while it was recorded at 0.8203 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8391 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Insider trade positions for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $59 million, or 5.00% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 11,669,264, which is approximately 84.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,086,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.15 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $7.47 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 55,259,596 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,705,218 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,329,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,294,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,234,809 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,273,586 shares during the same period.