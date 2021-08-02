Market Analysts see Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] loss -5.06% or -1.28 points to close at $24.03 with a heavy trading volume of 16321829 shares. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Norwegian Cruise Line Returns To Cruise.

-Norwegian Jade is First Ship to Sail After 500 Day Suspension-.

– Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, yesterday officially commemorated its highly-anticipated cruise comeback with a double debut: Norwegian Jade was not only the first of its 17-ship fleet to welcome guests after 500 days, she also made NCL history as the first vessel to homeport in Athens (Piraeus).

It opened the trading session at $24.83, the shares rose to $25.245 and dropped to $23.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NCLH points out that the company has recorded 6.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -91.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.86M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 16321829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $31.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $27 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 259.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.00.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -18.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.98, while it was recorded at 25.27 for the last single week of trading, and 26.21 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $4,936 million, or 57.90% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,893,083, which is approximately 16.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,282,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $487.38 million in NCLH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $266.76 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 12.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 48,552,380 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 10,228,602 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 146,613,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,394,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,417,419 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,819,124 shares during the same period.