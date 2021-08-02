Market Analysts see General Electric Company [GE] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] price plunged by -2.56 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on July 29, 2021 that GE Digital Safety Solution Selected by Avelo Airlines to Drive Efficiency Outcomes Across Growing Fleet.

Electronic Flight Operation Quality Assurance software facilitates sharing of data.

Solution provides seamless data visualization with Safety Dashboard for fleet management.

A sum of 58071869 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 58.91M shares. General Electric Company shares reached a high of $105.76 and dropped to a low of $103.36 until finishing in the latest session at $12.95.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Company [GE]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 1882.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.24, while it was recorded at 13.07 for the last single week of trading, and 11.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.83 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.58. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 207.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Electric Company [GE] managed to generate an average of $32,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.