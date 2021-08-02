Market Analysts see Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] traded at a high on 07/30/21, posting a 10.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.40. The company report on July 19, 2021 that Blue Apron Creates Pass the Love Boxes in Collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America.

Limited-Time Offering, Inspired by Netflix’s Waffles + Mochi, Will Help Make Home Cooking More Accessible.

In collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is launching Pass the Love boxes, a limited-time offering to help make the ritual of home cooking more accessible. These boxes were created to support Pass the Love w/ Waffles + Mochi, a campaign designed by PHA, former First Lady and PHA Honorary Chair Michelle Obama, and Higher Ground Productions to spread the joy of food and cooking to families across the country.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6083044 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stands at 11.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.53%.

The market cap for APRN stock reached $90.99 million, with 17.94 million shares outstanding and 17.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 845.26K shares, APRN reached a trading volume of 6083044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on APRN stock. On May 04, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for APRN shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

How has APRN stock performed recently?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.60. With this latest performance, APRN shares gained by 2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 6.37 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.37 and a Gross Margin at +33.26. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.02.

Return on Total Capital for APRN is now -20.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.74. Additionally, APRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] managed to generate an average of -$22,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 79.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

There are presently around $22 million, or 25.40% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,003,819, which is approximately 11.55% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 564,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 million in APRN stocks shares; and RIVER & MERCANTILE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $2.26 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 2.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 1,319,548 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 720,659 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,919,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,960,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 732,829 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 263,195 shares during the same period.