Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] moved down -10.34: Why It’s Important

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] loss -10.34% or -0.09 points to close at $0.78 with a heavy trading volume of 10510178 shares. The company report on July 26, 2021 that Iterum Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Oral Sulopenem.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its New Drug Application (NDA) for sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid (oral sulopenem) on July 23, 2021. The CRL provided that the FDA has completed its review of the NDA and has determined that it cannot approve the NDA in its present form.

In the CRL, the FDA acknowledged that the Phase 3 SURE-1 clinical trial demonstrated statistical significance in difference in overall response rate of oral sulopenem compared to ciprofloxacin in the ciprofloxacin-resistant population. However, the FDA determined that additional data are necessary to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone. The FDA recommended that Iterum conduct at least one additional adequate and well-controlled clinical trial, potentially using a different comparator drug. Additionally, the FDA recommended that Iterum conduct further nonclinical investigation to determine the optimal dosing regimen, although the FDA stated that this recommendation does not raise an approvability issue. The FDA indicated its willingness to work with Iterum on the design of the clinical trial(s) to address the deficiencies noted.

It opened the trading session at $0.8424, the shares rose to $0.85 and dropped to $0.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ITRM points out that the company has recorded -44.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -73.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.65M shares, ITRM reached to a volume of 10510178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ITRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.07. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -66.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.64 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4977, while it was recorded at 0.7526 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2657 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] managed to generate an average of -$7,429,429 per employee.Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

There are presently around $6 million, or 9.50% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.59% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,538,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 million in ITRM stocks shares; and NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., currently with $1.13 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 2,810,427 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,725,193 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,487,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,023,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,124,844 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,701,885 shares during the same period.