Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Revenue clocked in at $967.00 million, up 8.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] closed the trading session at $15.93 on 07/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.87, while the highest price level was $16.39. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to be Held on August 4, 2021.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results and business outlook on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.89 percent and weekly performance of 0.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.04M shares, HST reached to a volume of 4531286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $18.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

HST stock trade performance evaluation

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.00, while it was recorded at 16.11 for the last single week of trading, and 15.60 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,912 million, or 98.40% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,188,070, which is approximately 1.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,232,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.16 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly 64.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

243 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 75,084,072 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 63,473,116 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 546,426,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 684,983,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,382,492 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 27,366,512 shares during the same period.