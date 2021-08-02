Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] Revenue clocked in at $399.80 million, down -55.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] closed the trading session at $9.47 on 07/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.42, while the highest price level was $10.00. The company report on August 1, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. – YMM.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 1, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether FTA and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.44M shares, YMM reached to a volume of 5454217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.19.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.72.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.15 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM], while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.87 and a Gross Margin at +49.01. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.49.

Return on Total Capital for YMM is now -17.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 55,119,241 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,119,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,119,241 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.