For CVS Health Corporation [CVS], Analyst sees a rise to $89. What next?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] price plunged by -0.84 percent to reach at -$0.7. The company report on July 21, 2021 that CVS Health Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

CVS Health Corporation (“CVS Health”) (NYSE:CVS) will hold a conference call with analysts and investors on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

An audio webcast of the conference call will be broadcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website for all interested parties. To access the webcast, visit http://investors.cvshealth.com. This webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

A sum of 5942826 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.53M shares. CVS Health Corporation shares reached a high of $83.47 and dropped to a low of $82.13 until finishing in the latest session at $82.36.

The one-year CVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.24. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $94.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.22 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.16, while it was recorded at 83.05 for the last single week of trading, and 74.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.18 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.68.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 9.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.56. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $23,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 4.01%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81,776 million, or 79.00% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,325,190, which is approximately 0.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,562,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.79 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.38 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -2.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,141 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 46,027,168 shares. Additionally, 777 investors decreased positions by around 47,991,972 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 898,893,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 992,912,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,060,747 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,493,264 shares during the same period.