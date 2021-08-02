For American International Group Inc. [AIG], Analyst sees a rise to $55. What next?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $48.28 during the day while it closed the day at $47.35. The company report on July 30, 2021 that AIG Names Sabra Purtill Chief Risk Officer.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced that Sabra Purtill has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer. Based in New York, Ms. Purtill will report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Zaffino, and will join the AIG Executive Leadership Team. Ms. Purtill has been serving as interim Chief Risk Officer for AIG since February 2021.

American International Group Inc. stock has also gained 0.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AIG stock has declined by -2.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.47% and gained 25.07% year-on date.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $41.08 billion, with 868.11 million shares outstanding and 857.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 4630892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $54.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AIG stock. On November 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AIG shares from 38 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 70.83.

AIG stock trade performance evaluation

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.89 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.20, while it was recorded at 47.46 for the last single week of trading, and 43.66 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.17. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.60.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 3.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.07. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of -$132,178 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 32.66%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,006 million, or 92.90% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,351,669, which is approximately 1.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,772,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.02 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -0.473% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 338 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 37,933,417 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 38,522,922 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 705,081,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 781,538,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,590,894 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,995,142 shares during the same period.