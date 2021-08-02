Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Stock trading around $183.51 per share: What’s Next?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.14%. The company report on July 15, 2021 that Etsy to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in a press release after the market closes. The press release can be accessed at the Etsy investor relations website (investors.etsy.com).

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

Over the last 12 months, ETSY stock rose by 63.29%. The one-year Etsy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.08. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.29 billion, with 127.10 million shares outstanding and 126.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, ETSY stock reached a trading volume of 4721912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $224.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 8.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 31.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.14. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 182.35, while it was recorded at 198.19 for the last single week of trading, and 184.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.68 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 26.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.22. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of $246,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

ETSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 52.80%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,958 million, or 86.80% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,545,512, which is approximately -2.565% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,044,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.53 billion in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 1.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 12,609,198 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 13,808,632 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 82,337,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,755,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,984,647 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,416,453 shares during the same period.