DZ Bank slashes price target on Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] – find out why.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] closed the trading session at $195.19 on 07/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $190.49, while the highest price level was $196.045. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988) announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The annual report can be accessed under the SEC Filing section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/secfilings.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Alibaba Group, 26/F Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.13 percent and weekly performance of -5.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.21M shares, BABA reached to a volume of 17196303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $295.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $300 to $270. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. On August 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BABA shares from 300 to 320.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 7.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

BABA stock trade performance evaluation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.33 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.92, while it was recorded at 193.31 for the last single week of trading, and 242.07 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.74 and a Gross Margin at +39.78. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.96.

Return on Total Capital for BABA is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.35. Additionally, BABA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] managed to generate an average of $683,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 2.94%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $178,050 million, or 35.60% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 83,857,541, which is approximately -4.01% of the company’s market cap and around 10.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 50,950,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.94 billion in BABA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.41 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly -6.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 971 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 67,709,945 shares. Additionally, 891 investors decreased positions by around 171,216,010 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 673,260,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 912,186,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,352,561 shares, while 200 institutional investors sold positions of 20,538,039 shares during the same period.