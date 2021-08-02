Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] moved down -4.35: Why It’s Important

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.14 during the day while it closed the day at $1.10. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Denison Provides Interim Progress Update on ISR Field Test Activities and Announces Discovery of Additional High-Grade Uranium Mineralization at Phoenix.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to provide a progress update on the In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) field test activities occurring at Phase 1 of the high-grade Phoenix uranium deposit (“Phoenix”) at the Company’s 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”). The Company is also pleased to announce the discovery of additional high-grade uranium mineralization, including 22.0% eU3O8 over 8.6 metres in drill hole GWR-045, located outside of the existing high-grade resource domain associated with Zone A and Phase 1 of the phased mining approach currently planned for Phoenix. View PDF.

David Bronkhorst, Denison’s VP Operations, commented, “We are pleased to have safely and successfully completed a substantial portion of the planned 2021 ISR field test program – including the installation of the commercial-scale wells in our five-spot test pattern (“Test Pattern”) and nine of eleven planned monitoring wells. Baseline hydrogeologic testing and permeability enhancement efforts completed within the Test Pattern thus far are encouraging and will inform future test work as we progress towards the initiation and completion of a full-scale tracer test during the remainder of the program. The tracer test is planned to be completed during the third quarter and is expected to provide a more complete understanding of the operating parameters in Phase 1 and important information in support of our objective of permitting and completing a lixiviant test in 2022 – which is considered a key de-risking milestone for the project.

Denison Mines Corp. stock has also gained 6.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNN stock has inclined by 2.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 67.15% and gained 70.02% year-on date.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $925.00 million, with 804.91 million shares outstanding and 742.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.57M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 4519242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2125, while it was recorded at 1.1000 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9050 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.