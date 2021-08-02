Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] fell -14.71% so far this year. What now?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: COCP] traded at a low on 07/30/21, posting a -3.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.16. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Cocrystal Pharma’s SARS-CoV-2 3CL Protease Lead CDI-45205 Demonstrates Broad-Spectrum Activity Against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Gamma Variants.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) announces that its SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease lead CDI-45205 and several analogs showed potent in vitro activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta (India/B.1.617.2) and Gamma (Brazil/P.1) variants. Cocrystal previously announced that CDI-45205 and analogs exhibited broad-spectrum activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Alpha (United Kingdom/B.1.1.7) and Beta (South African/B.1.351) variants, surpassing the activity observed with the Wuhan strain.

“These in vitro SARS-CoV-2 results further indicate that Cocrystal’s SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor CDI-45205 may be an effective treatment for COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 and its emerging variants, including the fast-spreading Delta variant that is becoming the dominant COVID-19 variant globally,” said Sam Lee, Ph.D., Cocrystal’s President and interim co-CEO. “The broad-spectrum activity against these SARS-CoV-2 variants is highly encouraging as CDI-45205 previously demonstrated excellent in vivo efficacy in a MERS-CoV-2 infected animal model.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17093785 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stands at 10.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.05%.

The market cap for COCP stock reached $117.00 million, with 71.25 million shares outstanding and 66.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.94M shares, COCP reached a trading volume of 17093785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has COCP stock performed recently?

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, COCP shares dropped by -7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2023, while it was recorded at 1.1320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3638 for the last 200 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -475.97. Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -479.05.

Return on Total Capital for COCP is now -24.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, COCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.71.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.10.

Insider trade positions for Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

There are presently around $11 million, or 26.70% of COCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COCP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 4,254,880, which is approximately 7.719% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,957,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 million in COCP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.28 million in COCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP] by around 706,909 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,142,665 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,894,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,744,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COCP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 268,776 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,037,582 shares during the same period.