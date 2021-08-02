BlackBerry Limited [BB] Revenue clocked in at $861.00 million, up 53.24% YTD: What’s Next?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] loss -1.84% or -0.19 points to close at $10.16 with a heavy trading volume of 5308670 shares. The company report on July 28, 2021 that sTraffic Chooses BlackBerry QNX OS for Safety for Communications-based Train Control System (CBTC).

The pre-certified QNX OS for Safety enables sTraffic to meet stringent safety standards and efficiently achieve target performance.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced that its QNX® OS for Safety will be deployed in sTraffic’s Communications-based Train Control System (CBTC). sTraffic is South Korea’s leading fit-for-purpose, solution developer for transportation infrastructure systems.

It opened the trading session at $10.29, the shares rose to $10.49 and dropped to $10.0501, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BB points out that the company has recorded -27.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -132.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 42.02M shares, BB reached to a volume of 5308670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $8.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 4.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Sell rating on BB stock. On March 31, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BB shares from 10 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 82.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for BB stock

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -16.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.74 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.84, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading, and 9.54 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.69 and a Gross Margin at +51.62. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.63.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.05. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$421,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at BlackBerry Limited [BB]

There are presently around $2,225 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46,724,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 44,046,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.52 million in BB stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $278.94 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 44,543,648 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 62,837,605 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 111,567,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,948,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,079,633 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 11,129,435 shares during the same period.