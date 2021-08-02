Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] moved up 21.86: Why It’s Important

Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ: TEAM] closed the trading session at $325.12 on 07/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $310.00, while the highest price level was $349.50. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Atlassian Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Quarterly revenue of $560 million, up 30% year-over-year.

Quarterly subscription revenue of $386 million, up 50% year-over-year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.02 percent and weekly performance of 19.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, TEAM reached to a volume of 6100126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $272.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $282, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on TEAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation Plc is set at 12.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 277.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 83.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.84. With this latest performance, TEAM shares gained by 26.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.36 for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 253.93, while it was recorded at 278.70 for the last single week of trading, and 231.91 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.73 and a Gross Margin at +82.59. Atlassian Corporation Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.72.

Return on Total Capital for TEAM is now 1.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.55. Additionally, TEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] managed to generate an average of -$71,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Atlassian Corporation Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation Plc go to 20.00%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc [TEAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,718 million, or 92.50% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,379,591, which is approximately 4.322% of the company’s market cap and around 1.23% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 7,495,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.12 billion in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly -0.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation Plc [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 9,241,905 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 10,815,100 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 99,032,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,089,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,134,296 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,750,932 shares during the same period.