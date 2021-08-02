AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] is -27.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: AGRI] price surged by 5.71 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on July 22, 2021 that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Promotes Troy McClellan to President of AgriFORCE Solutions.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers reliable, financially robust solutions for high-value crops through proprietary facility design and automation, announced that it has promoted Troy McClellan to President of the AgriFORCE Solutions division.

In his new role, Mr. McClellan will be responsible for leading the commercial development strategy, with a focus on leveraging AgriFORCE IP and solutions across multiple divisions, vertical markets, and regions. In addition, he will help oversee the Company’s Merger and Acqusition (M&A) strategy, with a focus on identifying companies and technologies that can be leveraged within the Company’s automated growing system and facility design, as well as additional business lines that leverage the Company’s core agricultural and technological expertise. He will work closely with the leadership team to drive growth in the Company’s emerging IP and solutions business, as well as spearhead the Company’s operations and research and development (R&D) efforts.

A sum of 4543908 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.45 and dropped to a low of $3.08 until finishing in the latest session at $3.33.

Guru’s Opinion on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is set at 0.73

AGRI Stock Performance Analysis:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77.

Insight into AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Fundamentals:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.