Wedbush slashes price target on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] – find out why.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] slipped around -0.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $10.71 at the close of the session, down -7.43%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) reports its 2021 second quarter financial results. The earnings press release and a presentation used to accompany the webcast are accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf’s website, located at the following link: http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

As previously announced, Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s financial performance during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Both the presentation and access to the call are available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. A replay of the call will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf’s website for three months following the event.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock is now 0.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBD Stock saw the intraday high of $10.805 and lowest of $9.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.30, which means current price is +12.50% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 565.92K shares, DBD reached a trading volume of 2309251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $16, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBD in the course of the last twelve months was 22.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has DBD stock performed recently?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.63. With this latest performance, DBD shares dropped by -16.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.83, while it was recorded at 11.37 for the last single week of trading, and 12.26 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.16 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.90.

Return on Total Capital for DBD is now 7.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.35. Additionally, DBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 149.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] managed to generate an average of -$12,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

There are presently around $676 million, or 80.80% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,902,946, which is approximately 4.215% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,223,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.36 million in DBD stocks shares; and BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $52.54 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly 43.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 6,067,921 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 7,969,641 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 49,084,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,121,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,942,333 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 965,662 shares during the same period.