Wall Street Analyst Initiated UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. What else is Wall St. saying

UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE: UWMC] closed the trading session at $7.74 on 07/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.64, while the highest price level was $7.78. The company report on July 22, 2021 that PHOTOS: UWM Holdings Corporation Rings NYSE Bell alongside Mortgage Brokers in Celebration of National Mortgage Brokers Day.

UWMC Uses Public Platform to Elevate Mortgage Broker Channel.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the U.S., rang the bell alongside mortgage brokers from across the country at the New York Stock Exchange commemorating National Mortgage Brokers Day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.05 percent and weekly performance of 0.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, UWMC reached to a volume of 1776293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UWMC shares is $9.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UWMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UWM Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2021, representing the official price target for UWM Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on UWMC stock. On June 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UWMC shares from 9.25 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UWM Holdings Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for UWMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

UWMC stock trade performance evaluation

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, UWMC shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UWMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.61, while it was recorded at 7.65 for the last single week of trading, and 9.32 for the last 200 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UWMC is now -3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.25. Additionally, UWMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UWM Holdings Corporation go to 79.59%.

UWM Holdings Corporation [UWMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $192 million, or 21.50% of UWMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UWMC stocks are: KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 7,100,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,344,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.88 million in UWMC stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $19.35 million in UWMC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UWM Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in UWM Holdings Corporation [NYSE:UWMC] by around 18,231,471 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 8,996,985 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,446,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,781,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UWMC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,209,802 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 8,185,101 shares during the same period.