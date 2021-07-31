Market cap of Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] reaches 29.52B – now what?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE: QSR] traded at a high on 07/29/21, posting a 0.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.90. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Restaurant Brands International Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 30, 2021.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021 and will host an investor conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings call will be webcast on the company’s investor relations website http://investor.rbi.com and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: (877) 317-6711 for U.S. callers, (866) 450-4696 for Canadian callers, and (412) 317-5475 for callers from other countries.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2349430 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at 1.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.51%.

The market cap for QSR stock reached $29.52 billion, with 306.00 million shares outstanding and 277.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, QSR reached a trading volume of 2349430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QSR shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $83 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on QSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Restaurant Brands International Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44.

How has QSR stock performed recently?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, QSR shares gained by 0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.24, while it was recorded at 65.10 for the last single week of trading, and 62.89 for the last 200 days.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.80 and a Gross Margin at +56.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.78.

Return on Total Capital for QSR is now 9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 647.99. Additionally, QSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 636.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR] managed to generate an average of $125,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. go to 19.74%.

Insider trade positions for Restaurant Brands International Inc. [QSR]

There are presently around $15,661 million, or 88.30% of QSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QSR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 35,309,862, which is approximately -2.302% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 23,926,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in QSR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $1.34 billion in QSR stock with ownership of nearly 25.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Restaurant Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. [NYSE:QSR] by around 23,321,449 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 20,123,158 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 197,870,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,315,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QSR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,371,083 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 7,178,724 shares during the same period.