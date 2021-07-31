Cowen slashes price target on AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] – find out why.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE: AER] gained 1.81% or 0.94 points to close at $52.90 with a heavy trading volume of 1867360 shares. The company report on July 29, 2021 that AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the Second Quarter of 2021.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AER) announced it has filed an interim financial report including its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). AerCap’s Form 6-K can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.aercap.com, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About AerCap.

It opened the trading session at $53.00, the shares rose to $54.21 and dropped to $52.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AER points out that the company has recorded 29.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -140.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, AER reached to a volume of 1867360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AER shares is $72.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for AerCap Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $58 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for AerCap Holdings N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $47, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on AER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AerCap Holdings N.V. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for AER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AER in the course of the last twelve months was 4.41.

Trading performance analysis for AER stock

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, AER shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.34, while it was recorded at 52.16 for the last single week of trading, and 48.25 for the last 200 days.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.98 and a Gross Margin at +55.46. AerCap Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

Return on Total Capital for AER is now 5.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 324.80. Additionally, AER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 324.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] managed to generate an average of -$791,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AerCap Holdings N.V. go to 0.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]

There are presently around $6,301 million, or 97.80% of AER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AER stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 12,612,787, which is approximately 102.636% of the company’s market cap and around 3.55% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 7,308,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.6 million in AER stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $368.35 million in AER stock with ownership of nearly -9.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AerCap Holdings N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE:AER] by around 19,726,824 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 17,523,058 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 81,871,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,120,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AER stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,587,963 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,023,293 shares during the same period.