Citigroup lifts American Express Company [AXP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.61%. The company report on July 23, 2021 that American Express Reports Second-Quarter Revenue of $10.2 Billion and Earnings Per Share of $2.80.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported second-quarter net income of $2.3 billion, or $2.80 per share, compared with net income of $257 million, or $0.29 per share, a year ago. The results reflected the impact of $866 million ($658 million after tax) in credit reserve releases2, primarily driven by the company’s strong credit performance and continued improvements in the macroeconomic outlook.

(Millions, except percentages and per share amounts).

Over the last 12 months, AXP stock rose by 77.84%. The one-year American Express Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.86. The average equity rating for AXP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $136.31 billion, with 804.00 million shares outstanding and 802.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, AXP stock reached a trading volume of 3174351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $155.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $185 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 49.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 50.15.

AXP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.70 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.96, while it was recorded at 172.14 for the last single week of trading, and 137.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Express Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +69.21. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.16.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 7.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Company [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.05. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Company [AXP] managed to generate an average of $48,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

AXP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 42.30%.

American Express Company [AXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $117,336 million, or 86.20% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,609,422 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.19 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.97 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -0.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 746 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 31,946,415 shares. Additionally, 810 investors decreased positions by around 30,756,191 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 619,682,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 682,384,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,223,536 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 9,455,209 shares during the same period.