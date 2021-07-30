Wolfe Research lifts Element Solutions Inc [ESI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Element Solutions Inc [NYSE: ESI] jumped around 0.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.44 at the close of the session, up 0.90%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Element Solutions Inc Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Net sales of $587 million, an increase of 52% from the second quarter last year on a reported basis or an increase of 30% on an organic basis.

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.01 in the same period last year; adjusted EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.18 in the same period last year.

Element Solutions Inc stock is now 32.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ESI Stock saw the intraday high of $23.67 and lowest of $22.995 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.70, which means current price is +47.79% above from all time high which was touched on 06/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, ESI reached a trading volume of 2272706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Element Solutions Inc [ESI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESI shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Element Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Element Solutions Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on ESI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Element Solutions Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has ESI stock performed recently?

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, ESI shares gained by 1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.55 for Element Solutions Inc [ESI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.34, while it was recorded at 23.28 for the last single week of trading, and 18.77 for the last 200 days.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Element Solutions Inc [ESI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.89 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. Element Solutions Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.14.

Return on Total Capital for ESI is now 6.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.76. Additionally, ESI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] managed to generate an average of $17,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Element Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Element Solutions Inc [ESI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Element Solutions Inc go to 12.30%.

Insider trade positions for Element Solutions Inc [ESI]

There are presently around $5,264 million, or 97.50% of ESI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,592,839, which is approximately -9.368% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 16,447,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.53 million in ESI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $380.52 million in ESI stock with ownership of nearly -5.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Element Solutions Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Element Solutions Inc [NYSE:ESI] by around 20,042,155 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 20,924,387 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 183,623,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,589,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,486,973 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,645,652 shares during the same period.