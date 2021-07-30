why The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $75.08

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: HIG] price surged by 3.86 percent to reach at $2.35. The company report on July 29, 2021 that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries.

AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The Hartford) (Delaware) [NYSE: HIG], which is the ultimate parent of the companies hereinafter mentioned. AM Best also has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of Hartford Fire Insurance Company (Hartford, CT) and its pooling subsidiaries and affiliates, collectively known as the Hartford Insurance Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Long-Term ICRs.).

The ratings of the Hartford Insurance Group reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

A sum of 2522846 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.05M shares. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares reached a high of $63.53 and dropped to a low of $61.15 until finishing in the latest session at $63.21.

The one-year HIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.81. The average equity rating for HIG stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIG shares is $75.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $82, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on HIG stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HIG shares from 65 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.13.

HIG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, HIG shares gained by 1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.50 for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.40, while it was recorded at 61.86 for the last single week of trading, and 55.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for HIG is now 11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.64. Additionally, HIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] managed to generate an average of $93,892 per employee.

HIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. go to 6.60%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,730 million, or 93.50% of HIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,130,425, which is approximately 0.57% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,624,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in HIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.3 billion in HIG stock with ownership of nearly 4.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:HIG] by around 32,187,751 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 37,484,190 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 258,283,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,955,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIG stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,878,725 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,799,821 shares during the same period.