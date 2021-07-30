why Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.50

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SBH] slipped around -1.78 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.22 at the close of the session, down -8.09%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Sally Beauty Holdings Reports Strong Sales and Profit Growth for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter.

GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.66; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.68.

GAAP Operating Margin of 12.5%; Adjusted Operating Margin of 12.6%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock is now 55.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBH Stock saw the intraday high of $22.50 and lowest of $20.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.66, which means current price is +60.86% above from all time high which was touched on 05/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, SBH reached a trading volume of 2606146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBH shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on SBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SBH stock performed recently?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.99. With this latest performance, SBH shares dropped by -6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.27, while it was recorded at 21.94 for the last single week of trading, and 16.94 for the last 200 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.79 and a Gross Margin at +45.81. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.22.

Return on Total Capital for SBH is now 14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15,183.05. Additionally, SBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14,189.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH] managed to generate an average of $3,775 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. go to 29.90%.

Insider trade positions for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [SBH]

There are presently around $2,507 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,621,396, which is approximately 4.804% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 17,065,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $345.06 million in SBH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $342.17 million in SBH stock with ownership of nearly -0.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SBH] by around 16,037,862 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 16,698,629 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 91,257,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,993,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBH stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,761,892 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,579,270 shares during the same period.