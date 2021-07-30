why Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.28

Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE: CPRI] surged by $0.63 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $50.77 during the day while it closed the day at $50.05. The company report on July 12, 2021 that Capri Holdings Limited Announces Reporting Date For First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) announced that it plans to report its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Friday, July 30, 2021, at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international callers, conference ID 13721359. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website, www.capriholdings.com.

Capri Holdings Limited stock has also gained 0.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPRI stock has declined by -9.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.60% and gained 19.17% year-on date.

The market cap for CPRI stock reached $7.54 billion, with 151.10 million shares outstanding and 147.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, CPRI reached a trading volume of 2221256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRI shares is $68.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Capri Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $46 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Capri Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $58, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on CPRI stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CPRI shares from 28 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capri Holdings Limited is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CPRI stock trade performance evaluation

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, CPRI shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.42, while it was recorded at 50.14 for the last single week of trading, and 45.66 for the last 200 days.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.74 and a Gross Margin at +58.94. Capri Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.53.

Return on Total Capital for CPRI is now 5.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.68. Additionally, CPRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] managed to generate an average of -$4,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Capri Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capri Holdings Limited go to 6.10%.

Capri Holdings Limited [CPRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,627 million, or 91.10% of CPRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,656,465, which is approximately 0.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,433,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $722.41 million in CPRI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $691.03 million in CPRI stock with ownership of nearly -8.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capri Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Capri Holdings Limited [NYSE:CPRI] by around 20,927,041 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 28,287,942 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 83,196,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,411,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRI stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,854,854 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,353,497 shares during the same period.