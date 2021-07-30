Wells Fargo slashes price target on Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] – find out why.

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] plunged by -$15.37 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $622.465 during the day while it closed the day at $619.63. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 27, 2021.

Lam Research Corporation (the “Company,” “Lam,” “Lam Research”) announced financial results for the quarter ended June 27, 2021 (the “June 2021 quarter”).

Highlights for the June 2021 quarter were as follows:.

Lam Research Corporation stock has also loss -2.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LRCX stock has declined by -3.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.13% and gained 31.20% year-on date.

The market cap for LRCX stock reached $87.77 billion, with 142.68 million shares outstanding and 142.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, LRCX reached a trading volume of 2902433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $728.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $745 to $750. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $780 to $790, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on LRCX stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LRCX shares from 705 to 725.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 19.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 44.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

LRCX stock trade performance evaluation

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, LRCX shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 630.50, while it was recorded at 631.58 for the last single week of trading, and 547.81 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.62 and a Gross Margin at +45.88. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.43.

Return on Total Capital for LRCX is now 26.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.90. Additionally, LRCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] managed to generate an average of $199,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 31.48%.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $73,635 million, or 85.50% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,679,103, which is approximately 3.418% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,545,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.15 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.4 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly -0.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 593 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 7,734,499 shares. Additionally, 591 investors decreased positions by around 10,087,620 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 101,014,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,836,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,466,597 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,957,669 shares during the same period.