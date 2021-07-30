Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]. What else is Wall St. saying

ICON Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: ICLR] closed the trading session at $240.59 on 07/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $230.12, while the highest price level was $241.52. The company report on July 22, 2021 that ICON Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Highlights.

Record net business wins in the quarter of $1,106 million, an increase of 21.6% year on year; a net book to bill of 1.27.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.39 percent and weekly performance of 14.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 918.21K shares, ICLR reached to a volume of 1874841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICLR shares is $248.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ICON Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ICON Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ICLR stock. On April 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ICLR shares from 200 to 235.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICON Public Limited Company is set at 6.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.28.

ICLR stock trade performance evaluation

ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.84. With this latest performance, ICLR shares gained by 12.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.50 for ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.99, while it was recorded at 225.70 for the last single week of trading, and 204.20 for the last 200 days.

ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.86 and a Gross Margin at +26.86. ICON Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.88.

Return on Total Capital for ICLR is now 18.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.44. Additionally, ICLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] managed to generate an average of $21,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICON Public Limited Company go to 15.25%.

ICON Public Limited Company [ICLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,374 million, or 70.40% of ICLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICLR stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 7,016,232, which is approximately 46.436% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,049,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $974.31 million in ICLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $942.61 million in ICLR stock with ownership of nearly -36.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ICON Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in ICON Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:ICLR] by around 13,471,075 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 10,007,821 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 52,893,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,372,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICLR stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,025,006 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,248,451 shares during the same period.