Wall Street Analyst Resumed Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] gained 2.02% on the last trading session, reaching $28.28 price per share at the time. The company report on July 14, 2021 that Pan American Silver to announce second quarter 2021 unaudited results on August 10 conference call and webcast on August 11.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) will announce its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Pan American will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the second quarter 2021 results:.

Pan American Silver Corp. represents 210.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.96 billion with the latest information. PAAS stock price has been found in the range of $28.23 to $28.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 2192029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $42.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. On January 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PAAS shares from 38 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, PAAS shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.81, while it was recorded at 27.37 for the last single week of trading, and 31.83 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.67. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.29.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.29. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of $22,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]

There are presently around $2,771 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,359,066, which is approximately -8.146% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,189,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $175.03 million in PAAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $140.43 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly -14.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 9,418,834 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 12,266,870 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 76,311,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,996,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,398,566 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,425,994 shares during the same period.