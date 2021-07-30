Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.57% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.72%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Dynavax to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 4, 2021.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after the U.S. financial markets close.

Dynavax will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 p.m. (PT).

Over the last 12 months, DVAX stock rose by 11.73%. The average equity rating for DVAX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.13 billion, with 112.03 million shares outstanding and 105.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, DVAX stock reached a trading volume of 2188650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

DVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, DVAX shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.99, while it was recorded at 9.46 for the last single week of trading, and 7.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynavax Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.59 and a Gross Margin at +62.78. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.63.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -29.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 371.16. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 365.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$307,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $835 million, or 72.00% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 12,604,723, which is approximately 5.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 10,895,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.82 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $82.3 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly 4.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 10,920,383 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 8,162,704 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 67,750,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,833,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,450,207 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 320,140 shares during the same period.