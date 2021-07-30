Wall Street Analyst Initiated Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] closed the trading session at $130.31 on 07/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $125.52, while the highest price level was $130.49. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Yum! Brands Reports Second-Quarter Results; Record 603 Net-New Units; Digital System Sales of Over $5 Billion; Same-Store Sales Growth of 23%; Reinstates Long-Term Growth Algorithm with Raised Unit Guidance.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2021. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 26%, with 23% same-store sales and 2% unit growth. Second-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.29, an increase of 91% over the prior year quarter. Second-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.16, an increase of 41% over the prior year quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.04 percent and weekly performance of 8.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, YUM reached to a volume of 2777443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $120.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Yum! Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum! Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $118, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on YUM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 58.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.36. With this latest performance, YUM shares gained by 12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.99 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.55, while it was recorded at 124.93 for the last single week of trading, and 110.21 for the last 200 days.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.79 and a Gross Margin at +47.54. Yum! Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.99.

Return on Total Capital for YUM is now 48.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.34. Additionally, YUM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 310.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 198.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] managed to generate an average of $23,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 14.15%.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,469 million, or 80.00% of YUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,084,064, which is approximately 11.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,260,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 billion in YUM stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.71 billion in YUM stock with ownership of nearly 22.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum! Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM] by around 16,321,545 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 15,737,366 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 201,757,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,816,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUM stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 880,172 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 5,551,555 shares during the same period.