Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.31%. The company report on July 23, 2021 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Host Second Quarter 2021 Investor Update Call.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) announced it will host its second quarter 2021 investor update conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Individuals interested in participating in the call should dial (833) 350-1432 (U.S. and Canada) or (647) 689-6932 (international) using conference ID number and event passcode 2598317. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Ironwood’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required.

The call will be available for replay via telephone starting Thursday, August 5, 2021 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, running through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 (U.S. and Canada) or (416) 621-4642 (international) using conference ID number 2598317. The archived webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days beginning approximately one hour after the call has completed.

Over the last 12 months, IRWD stock rose by 43.98%. The one-year Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.87. The average equity rating for IRWD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.13 billion, with 160.97 million shares outstanding and 159.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, IRWD stock reached a trading volume of 3499903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

IRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 3.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.48 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.31, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 11.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.65 and a Gross Margin at +98.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.26.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 37.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 724.30. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 719.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $457,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 22.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,253 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 21,189,305, which is approximately -1.982% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 20,170,126 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.44 million in IRWD stocks shares; and SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $215.69 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly 16.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 16,653,303 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 18,288,304 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 136,239,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,181,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,340,222 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,540,066 shares during the same period.