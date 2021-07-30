V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $79

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] traded at a low on 07/28/21, posting a -0.67 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $82.80. The company report on July 16, 2021 that Pacsun Launches New Merch from Guest Artistic Director, A$AP Rocky.

Pacsun is thrilled to announce all-new merchandise by recently announced Guest Artistic Director, A$AP Rocky. Launching first under the critically acclaimed performer and fashion icon’s A$AP Worldwide will be a capsule collection with footwear and apparel brand Vans and a capsule collection from American sports heritage brand Russell Athletic. The collections come as a result of Rocky’s desire to partner with a classic footwear brand and an apparel brand that is known for premium fleece, with a goal of working with both brands to curate head-to-toe looks.

“This partnership is special to me because it’s a collaboration that combines my roots, A$AP Worldwide, and some of the most respected heritage brands that have roots in both the sportswear and lifestyle worlds. Together with Pacsun, we will be releasing several limited edition collections that are both nostalgic and forward at the same time,” said Rocky.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2163787 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of V.F. Corporation stands at 2.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for VFC stock reached $31.44 billion, with 390.83 million shares outstanding and 363.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, VFC reached a trading volume of 2163787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $95.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $94 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on VFC stock. On March 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VFC shares from 86 to 94.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for VFC in the course of the last twelve months was 87.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has VFC stock performed recently?

V.F. Corporation [VFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.86, while it was recorded at 82.58 for the last single week of trading, and 81.68 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +52.94. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for VFC is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.88. Additionally, VFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, V.F. Corporation [VFC] managed to generate an average of $8,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 22.40%.

Insider trade positions for V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $30,484 million, or 86.70% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 78,553,858, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 28,576,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in VFC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.25 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 462 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 35,460,251 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 20,611,379 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 312,092,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,163,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,229,783 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 6,641,176 shares during the same period.