Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL] gain 18.84% so far this year. What now?

Travel + Leisure Co. [NYSE: TNL] price plunged by -0.07 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Travel + Leisure Co. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Outlook.

Vacation ownership sales growth accelerated as leisure travel returns;Strong cash flow and EPS demonstrate resilience and strength of the business.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, reported second quarter 2021 financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Highlights and outlook include:.

A sum of 2397558 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 573.56K shares. Travel + Leisure Co. shares reached a high of $54.5546 and dropped to a low of $52.55 until finishing in the latest session at $53.31.

The one-year TNL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.38. The average equity rating for TNL stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNL shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travel + Leisure Co. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for TNL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

TNL Stock Performance Analysis:

Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.42. With this latest performance, TNL shares dropped by -9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.46 for Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.31, while it was recorded at 55.26 for the last single week of trading, and 53.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Travel + Leisure Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.29 and a Gross Margin at +21.60. Travel + Leisure Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.73.

Return on Total Capital for TNL is now 2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.25. Additionally, TNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL] managed to generate an average of -$16,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Travel + Leisure Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

TNL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Travel + Leisure Co. go to 35.04%.

Travel + Leisure Co. [TNL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,056 million, or 93.10% of TNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,345,581, which is approximately -1.014% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,261,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.42 million in TNL stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $359.01 million in TNL stock with ownership of nearly 10.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Travel + Leisure Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Travel + Leisure Co. [NYSE:TNL] by around 10,360,589 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 8,857,271 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 56,870,674 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,088,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNL stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,501,376 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,815,039 shares during the same period.