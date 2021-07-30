ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] stock Initiated by Needham analyst, price target now $35

ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ: TDUP] closed the trading session at $26.00 on 07/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.24, while the highest price level was $27.89. The company report on July 30, 2021 that thredUP to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories, announced that CEO and co-founder James Reinhart and Chief Financial Officer Sean Sobers will participate in the following investor conference:.

KeyBanc Technology Leadership ForumThursday, August 12, 2021 9:00-9:30 AM PT/12:00-12:30 PM ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.00 percent and weekly performance of -3.92 percent. The stock has performed -9.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 484.61K shares, TDUP reached to a volume of 2871248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDUP shares is $24.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDUP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ThredUp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for ThredUp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on TDUP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThredUp Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.57 for ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.79, while it was recorded at 26.47 for the last single week of trading.

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.05 and a Gross Margin at +65.89. ThredUp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.74.

Return on Total Capital for TDUP is now -56.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 240.01. Additionally, TDUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ThredUp Inc. [TDUP] managed to generate an average of -$25,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.ThredUp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ThredUp Inc. [TDUP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $555 million, or 94.90% of TDUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDUP stocks are: PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,215,989, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 1,892,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.21 million in TDUP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $46.8 million in TDUP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ThredUp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in ThredUp Inc. [NASDAQ:TDUP] by around 21,330,020 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 4,441 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 6,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,341,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDUP stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,330,017 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.