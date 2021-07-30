Sysco Corporation [SYY] Is Currently 1.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] traded at a high on 07/29/21, posting a 1.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $75.08. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Sysco to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 10.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results at 10 a.m. (Eastern) on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

All interested parties are invited to listen online at investors.sysco.com. Prior to the conference call and webcast, the company will also issue a news release and post a slide presentation in the investor relations section of its website. A replay of the webcast will be available online shortly after the live webcast is completed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2178663 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sysco Corporation stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.00%.

The market cap for SYY stock reached $37.93 billion, with 511.11 million shares outstanding and 510.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, SYY reached a trading volume of 2178663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sysco Corporation [SYY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $89.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $88, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 51.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SYY stock performed recently?

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.92, while it was recorded at 73.70 for the last single week of trading, and 75.85 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.25 and a Gross Margin at +17.38. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.41.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,301.34. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,158.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] managed to generate an average of $3,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Sysco Corporation [SYY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 28.37%.

Insider trade positions for Sysco Corporation [SYY]

There are presently around $30,985 million, or 81.90% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,684,122, which is approximately -0.556% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 34,305,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.28 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly -3.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 615 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 24,033,117 shares. Additionally, 583 investors decreased positions by around 23,108,802 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 365,550,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,692,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,852,268 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,486,612 shares during the same period.